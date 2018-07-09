Pear-Loving Papa Ricky Rozay Has Another Baby On The Way… Briana Camille Confirms She’s Carrying 2nd Seed

- By Bossip Staff
Rick Ross performing at Wireless Festival 2018, Finsbury Park, London UK, 08 July 2018,

Brett D. Cove/SplashNews

Rick Ross And Briana Camille Having Another Baby Together

Rick Ross was in the UK this weekend performing at the Wireless Festival, but back home his baby girl Berkeley Hermes and her mama Briana Camille were making a BIG announcement.

Patty cake 🎂 with mommy 👏🏽 @therealbrianacamille

A post shared by Berkeley Hermès Roberts (@berkeleyhermes) on

Back in May, it was speculated that Briana was pregnant again and now she’s confirmed it!

For we walk by faith, not by sight 🙏🏽 #Berkeley&Me @berkeleyhermes

A post shared by 👑Briana Camille👑🇵🇦 (@therealbrianacamille) on

Congratulations to the Roberts/Rozay fam! Blessings on Blessings

Comments

