Congratulations! Yolanda Adams Becomes A Member Of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Gospel songstress Yolanda Adams is officially a member of the nation’s first black sorority. The singer teased the news yesterday by telling fans that she was feeling excited about life “and the possibilities of the day.”
Following that she announced that she was initiated as an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. during the sorority’s 68th International Conference in Houston, Texas.
In addition to Yolanda, Alpha Kappa Alpha also initiated NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps, “Hidden Figures” author Margo Lee Shetterly, civil rights advocate Teta V. Banks and great-great-granddaughter of Founder Ethel Hedgeman Lyle, Chantel Harris.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. inducts 5 honorary members at #AKABoule2018. From left to right: Deidre Edwards (Honorary Members chairman), Margo Lee Shetterly (Honorary member- Writer, Researcher & Entrepreneur), Chantel Harris (Honorary member- Great great granddaughter of Founder Ethel Hedgeman Lyle), Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson (Int'l President of Alpha Kappa Alpha), Yolanda Adams (Honorary member- Singer, Producer & Author), Teta V. Banks (Honorary member- Educator, Writer, Civil Rights advocate & Diplomat) and Jeanette Epps (Honorary member- Scientist, Scholar & NASA Astronaut). #AKA1908
Other honorary Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. members include Jada Pinkett Smith, Brandy, Alicia Keys and Ava Duvernay.
During the conference, Alpha Kappa Alpha celebrated reaching a goal of donating 1 million backpacks to needy children in just four years…
Alpha Kappa Alpha reached it's 1 Million back pack goal set at the beginning of the Launching New Dimensions of Service administration!! The South Central region partnered with @houstonfoodbank Backpack Buddy program and donated 5K packpacks this past Friday. The Backpack Buddy program works with organizations like AKA to ensure students & their families have consistent access to nutritious food. Many of these children rely on school meals to provide breakfast and lunch during the school year. During breaks, such as weekends and holidays, 1 in 4 southeast Texas children go home to little or no meals. The Houston Food Bank’s Backpack Buddy program and Alpha Kappa Alpha will work to fill that gap by packing backpacks with nutritious, child-friendly food for school children to take home over the weekends. #AKABoule2018 #AKA1908
and participated in CPR training and service projects where they packed 100,800 meals that will be shipped to Cambodia.