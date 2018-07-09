Congratulations! Yolanda Adams Becomes A Member Of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Yolanda Adams Initiated Into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Gospel songstress Yolanda Adams is officially a member of the nation’s first black sorority. The singer teased the news yesterday by telling fans that she was feeling excited about life “and the possibilities of the day.”

Following that she announced that she was initiated as an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. during the sorority’s 68th International Conference in Houston, Texas.

In addition to Yolanda, Alpha Kappa Alpha also initiated NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps, “Hidden Figures” author Margo Lee Shetterly, civil rights advocate Teta V. Banks and great-great-granddaughter of Founder Ethel Hedgeman Lyle, Chantel Harris.

Other honorary Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. members include Jada Pinkett Smith, Brandy, Alicia Keys and Ava Duvernay.

During the conference, Alpha Kappa Alpha celebrated reaching a goal of donating 1 million backpacks to needy children in just four years…

and participated in CPR training and service projects where they packed 100,800 meals that will be shipped to Cambodia.