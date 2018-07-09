Thai Cave Update: 8 Of 12 Boys Rescued, Operation Suspended While Coach And 4 More Remain Trapped

Image via Linh Pham/Getty Images/SAM PANTHAKY/AFP/Getty Images/Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images/LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images

8 Boys Rescued From Thai Cave, 5 Including Coach Remain

The world is in nervous anticipation as twelve young soccer players await rescue after being trapped in a Thai cave for more than two weeks now.

According to CNN, eight of the dozen have been rescued and are receiving medical treatment after being airlifted to a hospital.

The sound you’re hearing how is the other shoe dropping. The team’s coach and four more players will remain in the cave for another 20 hours as the rescue mission has been suspended in order to refill oxygen tanks and repair equipment. It may take days to retrieve the rest of the team.

To make things even more difficult, there is a forecast for rain at the rescue site for the next three days.

Time’s ticking. Godspeed.