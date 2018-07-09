BasketballWives Malaysia Pargo Speaks On THAT Table Tossing Fade With Jennifer Williams

Were you watching???

Malaysia Pargo Reacts To Table Throwing Jennifer Williams Scene

If you caught the midseason trailer of “Basketball Wives” then you no doubt saw the moment that Malaysia Pargo faced off with Jennifer Williams—-and threw an entire table her way.

Jennifer apparently popped up on Shaunie O’Neal’s trip to Amsterdam after dropping the bomb bout that SUPER SHADY “Evelyn slept with Shuanie’s”ex-rumor and somehow Malaysia got involved in the melee.

Malaysia then accused Jenn of “trying to throw Tami [Roman] under the bus” before picking up a table and hurling it Jennifer’s way.

Jennifer’s since admonished Malaysia for “being proud” of the moment…

The fact that you are proud of throwing a table says a lot about you… 🤷🏽‍♀️ #basketballwives — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) July 9, 2018

and Malaysia clapped back sarcastically saying she’s going to Chick-Fil-A.

I’m going to Chick-Fil-A. Anybody need anything? 😴😴😴 https://t.co/44YI5ZgMpU — Malaysia Pargo (@MalaysiaPargo) July 9, 2018

Now, what could’ve Jenn done to make Malaysia mad enough to toss some furniture???

See more from Jenn and a defiant Malaysia on the flip.