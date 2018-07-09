Eye Surgery Reversed? Zonnique’s Ice Blue Peepers Are Back To Natural Brown

Zonnique Reverses Eye Surgery?

Zonnique’s eye color seems to be back to it’s natural shade after rocking ice blue for the past four years. The singer and Tiny’s daughter posted up this selfie, reintroducing her beautiful browns.

come on home babe🌹 A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on Jul 7, 2018 at 3:56pm PDT

Before Zonnique posted this flick she put up several photos of herself wearing shades. We can’t confirm that she reversed her eye surgery, but we can sure assume she reversed it. Back in 2014, Zonnique confirmed getting the permanent eye color changing surgery done in Tunisia.

