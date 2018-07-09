He Dead Serious Too: Republican Congressman Rebuffs Racist Accusations “My Son Is Named After A Black Guy”

Image via Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty

Rep. Scott Taylor Can’t Be Racist, His Son Has Black Name

Bruh. BRUH. When we tell you that Holmes is DEAD azz serious…

Republican Virginia Congressman Scott Taylor is running for reelection and like many of his GOP mandem, he’s looking funny in the light for endorsing anything Trump related.

According to The Hill, Hillary Clinton’s former running mate, Senator Tim Kaine, is out on the campaign trail with Taylor’s opponent, Elaine Luria, arguing that Taylor’s endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Corey Stewart would mean also endorsing the racists and anti-semites who surround him.

In response to the idea that he too might be a racist or racist enabler, Taylor said this:

“I don’t give a s— about Corey Stewart,” Taylor said. “No one else does either except for Democrats who are trying to target me. … No one cares, except for a small teeny amount of people you met at the cupcake place. What are they trying to say? That Scott Taylor likes Corey Stewart so therefore he’s a racist? Do you think that’s going to play here? My son is named after a black guy. I’m a military guy. We don’t give a s— about where you come from. Black, white, brown, gay, straight. I don’t care.”Elaine Luria

Did you peep that? Taylor’s defense against accusations of racism is “my son is named after a Black guy”.

His kid is probably named Rodney King…FOH.