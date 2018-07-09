Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Mom Adrienne Talks Struggle With Heroin And Jada Reveals She Had Her Own Addiction… To SEX! [VIDEO]

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Addictions With Her Mom, Family Friend August Alsina And Sister-In-Law Ashley

Jada Pinkett Smith is sure to have people talking AGAIN with the latest episode of her Facebook show “Red Table Talk.” This time around Jada talks addiction with her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, sister-in-law Ashley Marie and family friend August Alsina.

In the very serious episode, the four discuss Jada’s mom’s struggle with heroin (she’s celebrating 27 years clean and sober) as well as Ashley’s dependence on marijuana and August’s percocet addiction. But Jada doesn’t hold back either and reveals she’s had addictions of her own.

“My sort of addictions jump. They jump around,” she said. “When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind, yes, that everything could be fixed by sex. You know what I’m saying?”

Jada says she’s also had periods where she was addicted to the gym and may have even had a drinking problem at one point.

“I remember reaching a rock bottom that time I was in the house by myself and I had those two bottles of wine and was going for the third bottle,” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Now hold up. You’re in the this house by yourself going onto your third bottle of wine? You might have a problem.’”

Jada says she managed her issues on her own.

“So I went cold turkey. That’s the thing about me: I can go cold turkey. I am a binger, and I always have to watch myself and I can just get obsessed with things. It’s not what you’re doing but how you’re with it. Why you’re doing it. It’s the behavior that’s attached to it because if you want to have a lot of sex, that’s great, but why are you having all that sex? That’s what you’ve got to look at.”

Does any of this surprise you? Jada has been really open about her sexuality in the past — is this new info any more startling than the “open marriage” rumors that have followed her and Will for years.

August Alsina posted about his appearance as well. He looks really healthy in the clip and we’re glad to see him facing his demons head on. Wishing him the best in his journey to sobriety!

