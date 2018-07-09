Beast Mode Deux: Brittni Mealy Blasts Future For Creepin’ In Canada

Future Creeps Around With A Woman In Canada, Brittni Mealy Is Upset

Dang, already???

It looks like Brittni Mealy, the mother of Future’s son just found out she isn’t in an exclusive relationship with her baby daddy. Despite (probably) spending the last 56 nights together after he dumped pregnant Joie, Future is already creepin’ with someone else. The rapper had a show in Quebec over the weekend and it looks like he had a lady friend to accompany him there.

Quebec str8 insane #PLAINSOFABRAHAM nun like it ❤️ — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) July 8, 2018

Future was pictured leaving out of a vehicle to enter his hotel with the mystery woman. Brittni caught wind of the incriminating photo and blasted him on her insta-story.

Yikes!