Wa ‘alaykum Al-Salaam: Colombian Scammer Pretending To Be Saudi Prince Busted Over Pork Eating

Image via Getty

Saudi Prince Scammer Busted Over Bacon

This is the type of scam that would make Tyrone Hankerson jealous.

According to the Miami Herald and DailyMail, Anthony Gignac has been defrauding people for two decades under the guise that he was a Saudi prince.

It appears that Gignac’s failure to pay attention to detail was ultimately his undoing. Allah would be very disappointed. Last March, the “prince” sank his teeth into well-know Miami developer Jeffrey Soffer who’s company built the Fountainebleu in Miami.

After months of elite scam shenanigans, Soffer became suspicious of Gignac’s story and ultimately decided to launch his own investigation in addition to contacting the FBI after this happened:

Over the course of events, Soffer “became increasingly wary of Gignac.” One reason for the developer’s suspicions: Gignac happily wolfed down bacon and pork products during meals, which as a devout Muslim prince should have been against his religion, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

That’s right. The “Saudi prince” was having his WAY with slabs of bacon and hella swine. Months of fake flossing in Ferraris and buying multi-million dollar condos just to get caught diggin’ the pig. Feds arrested him back in November.

Congratulations, you played yaself.