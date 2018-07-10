Beyoncé’s Hairstylist Confirmed That She Wore Her Natural Hair & Your Ashy Azz Cousins Can’t Believe It

Bye messy miserables!

Beyonce’s Hairstylist Says She Wore Her “Natural Curls”

During a recent tour stop on Jay Z and Beyonce’s “On The Run” tour Bey’s hairstylist revealed that the queen was embracing her natural beauty.

Neal Farinah posted an IG pic this week showing Queen Bey rocking her “natural curly hair” and it sent social media into a tizzy.

“SAY WHAT😉. NATURAL CURLY HAIR 🐝,” Neal captioned a photo of Bey’s blonde curls.

And while some fans have been praising Baddie Bey for taking care of her 3C coils other (ashy azz people) think it’s a complete lie.

Beyonce has 4c hair but lie again https://t.co/C7lnR9IFuF — big dookie dale (@trashsavethecat) July 9, 2018

i would just like to point out to y’all that beyoncé’s hair is brown since no one wants to use logic pic.twitter.com/Tud8nu3Y3w — icy grl (@INDIGOHEAUX) July 9, 2018

Do you believe in Baddie Bey’s all natural curls???

