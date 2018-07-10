Jesus Take The Urn: NFL’er A.J. Blasts TSA For Spilling His Mother’s Ashes In His Luggage

SMH: TSA Apologizes To A.J. Francis After Being Negligent With His Mom’s Ashes

Unfortunately Giants player A.J. Francis lost his mother and now he’s putting the TSA on blast for being awfully negligent with her remains.

The livid baller said in a tweet that Transportation Security Administration agents, who most likely conducted an inspection of his checked luggage, opened and spilled a container carrying the cremated remains of his recently-deceased mother.

Francis sent out this tweet, filled with expletives, explaining what happened.

TSA tried to apologize to Francis but it didn’t go over very smoothly…

Yikes, RIP Mama Francis.

