Jesus Take The Urn: NFL’er A.J. Blasts TSA For Spilling His Mother’s Ashes In His Luggage
Unfortunately Giants player A.J. Francis lost his mother and now he’s putting the TSA on blast for being awfully negligent with her remains.
The livid baller said in a tweet that Transportation Security Administration agents, who most likely conducted an inspection of his checked luggage, opened and spilled a container carrying the cremated remains of his recently-deceased mother.
Francis sent out this tweet, filled with expletives, explaining what happened.
TSA tried to apologize to Francis but it didn’t go over very smoothly…
Yikes, RIP Mama Francis.
Today will be one of the hardest days of my life… I had no idea my sister’s HS graduation would be the last time I saw my mother… she is in a better place and at peace. And I’m at peace with that, but thank you to every single person Who reached out to offer condolences to me and my family… My mother may be gone but I can be a shining example to her legacy, and I will live the rest of my life proving mama ain’t raise no hoe… I’m just trynna make my momma #PROUD I aint trynna let my momma down… #RIPMom I love you with all my heart, and I will see you again…. ❤️🙏🏽👩👧👦🌹🌷 Carrie Leanne Francis 10/20/1971-06/26/18