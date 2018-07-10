Jesus Take The Urn: NFL’er A.J. Blasts TSA For Spilling His Mother’s Ashes In His Luggage

SMH: TSA Apologizes To A.J. Francis After Being Negligent With His Mom’s Ashes

Unfortunately Giants player A.J. Francis lost his mother and now he’s putting the TSA on blast for being awfully negligent with her remains.

The livid baller said in a tweet that Transportation Security Administration agents, who most likely conducted an inspection of his checked luggage, opened and spilled a container carrying the cremated remains of his recently-deceased mother.

Francis sent out this tweet, filled with expletives, explaining what happened.

Hey you pieces of shit at @TSA next time you assholes feel the need to go thru my mother’s ashes for no reason, make sure you close it back so her remains aren’t spilled on all my clothes… the least you pieces of garbage can do is your fucking job pic.twitter.com/GcJDMXvWfO — FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) July 9, 2018

TSA tried to apologize to Francis but it didn’t go over very smoothly…

1: We're very sorry to hear about this. We understand the emotional stress travelers are under when transporting the remains of a loved one. Our policies and procedures focus on ensuring that all passengers are treated with dignity, respect and courtesy. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) July 9, 2018

Under all circumstances fuck yourself https://t.co/afrC9YuNWQ — FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) July 9, 2018

The craziest part of this @TSA shit is that I dont even care that they checked it… they were just being cautious, & I can understand that. But to not ensure that it won’t spill back into my bag after you put it back in is the most asinine & irresponsible shit I have ever seen. — FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) July 9, 2018

No I will not talk to your media outlet about this… IDK why y’all think I would want to. Common sense ain’t common. IDK who gave @nypost my phone number but please don’t have someone I don’t know call me out of the blue again. This is all very raw still. — FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) July 9, 2018

Yikes, RIP Mama Francis.