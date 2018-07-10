Barbarian: Is Nicki Minaj Really Unfollowing Fans Who Compliment Iggy Azalea?!
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 13
❯
❮
Nicki Minaj Unfollows Fans
Nicki Minaj has been on one of the pettiest runs of any celebrity ever. She’s hopped in DMs and trashed people who send her light criticism and her Barbz have been right by her side the whole time, wreaking havoc on people who come for her. So it came as quite the surprise when Nicki turned her back on a few of her most loyal Barbz.
Apparently she’s unfollowing a few of her power followers who send light criticism or WHO EVEN COMPLIMENT IGGY AZALEA. Seriously? Seriously?! What the hell is going on with Nicki these days?
Whatever the case, her fans are distraught and scared they’re going to be next. Take a look…