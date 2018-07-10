Selena Wept: Justin Bieber Confirms He And Hailey Baldwin Got Engaged With Heartfelt Message
Justin Bieber Confirms Engagement To Hailey Baldwin
Just months after hitting the “off” switch on his on-again, off-again relationship with longtime boo Selena Gomez…Justin Bieber has bounced back with a wife-to-be.
Justin and Hailey Baldwin have had a hot and cold romance in between his dealings with Selena in recent years…and the singing sensation has finally decided to lock it down forever.
While on vacation in The Bahamas over the weekend, Justin dropped down to one knee and proposed marriage and the model/actress happily said yes. The two attempted to keep things on the low, sort of, but multiple guests on the resort saw the proposal happen and even more peeped the ring as the two went to a resort party with the regular-degular guests over the weekend.
And once news got out, Justin confirmed it with a sweet message to his wife-to-be.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Nice. Congrats to the happy couple!!
