Selena Wept: Justin Bieber Confirms He And Hailey Baldwin Got Engaged With Heartfelt Message

Justin Bieber Confirms Engagement To Hailey Baldwin

Hillsong is about to be lit!

Just months after hitting the “off” switch on his on-again, off-again relationship with longtime boo Selena Gomez…Justin Bieber has bounced back with a wife-to-be.

Justin and Hailey Baldwin have had a hot and cold romance in between his dealings with Selena in recent years…and the singing sensation has finally decided to lock it down forever.

While on vacation in The Bahamas over the weekend, Justin dropped down to one knee and proposed marriage and the model/actress happily said yes. The two attempted to keep things on the low, sort of, but multiple guests on the resort saw the proposal happen and even more peeped the ring as the two went to a resort party with the regular-degular guests over the weekend.

And once news got out, Justin confirmed it with a sweet message to his wife-to-be.

Nice. Congrats to the happy couple!!

Getty