Don’t Tell Masika: Fetty Wap Foresakes Fathering Alexis Skyy’s “Revenge” Seed?

Fetty Wap Allegedly Denies Alexis Skyy’s Baby Alaiyah

Something fishy is going on here…and Masika is probably somewhere cackling. Someone behind a facebook account, who many people are saying really belongs to Fetty Wap, is clearing up some rumors about his children. Fetty is allegedly saying he’s only father to FIVE children, not to the seven that have been reported in the media.

Idk where ppl gettin these numbers from but listen … my kids are… Aydin … ZaZa … Khari … Lauren & Baby Zy … I don’t have any other Biological kids period stop asking me Thanks

But what about baby Lay Lay, Alexis’ kid?

And this facebook page seem LEGIT. Fetty often goes LIVE from the account, like he did here a few weeks ago.

Yikes! According to his post, neither Alexis’ baby, nor another unnamed child (we’re losing count) are his. Alexis has since deleted all the photos of her daughter off her page and responded to everyone with THIS message.

So who could the daddy be??? Hit the flip to see who folks expect is the real father of Alexis’ baby.