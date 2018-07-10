American Horror Story: Undocumented Pregnant Women Detail Suffering Miscarriages While ICE Agents Ignored Them

Women Detainees Suffering Miscarriages Under ICE Detail Abuse

Why are they denying pregnant women adequate health care???

Five undocumented pregnant women detained by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and CBP (Customs and Border Protection) have come forward in a report published by Buzzfeed News Monday saying that they were ignored by agents while miscarrying and described both agency’s contracted jailers as unwilling to respond to medical emergencies. Each of these women’s stories have been backed by statements from legal aid workers, medical workers and advocates who previously worked with ICE detainees.

In one of the many case investigated by Buzzfeed, a 23-year-old detainee name E tells them:

“An official arrived and they said it was not a hospital and they weren’t doctors. They wouldn’t look after me. I realized I was losing my son. It was his life that I was bleeding out. I was staining everything. I spent about eight days just lying down. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t do anything. I started crying and crying and crying. My soul aches that there are many pregnant women coming who could lose their babies like I did and that they will do nothing to help them.”

According to the report, E (who didn’t want to use her full name out of fear) gave up her fight for asylum, accepted voluntary departure, and was deported back to El Salvador. But, this wasn’t an isolated incident. Buzzfeed News also noted that each of the incidents detailed were not limited to a single detention center. Reportedly, handful of medical workers and legal aid sources said they witnessed instances in which pregnant women were denied adequate medical care at more than six detention facilities across California, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.

Horrifying to say the least.

In one of the testimony provided to the publication by the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), a pregnant woman said she was given clothing that was so tight, she suffered welts and a “pain in [her] uterus.” Another woman said she underwent repeated X-rays while pregnant despite the Federal Drug Administration’s warnings against.

Sounds awful and traumatic! One of the women, who was seeking asylum feared she would die in El Salvador, says this cruel punishment of losing her unborn baby after attempting to cross United States borders with stick with her forever.