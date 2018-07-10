LHHATLReunion: Here Are The People Who Got Dragged The Absolute Worst All Night

The Most Dragged People From The Reunion

Monday night was part one of the LHHATL Reunion show and if you know anything about reality TV then you know that the reunion shows are the most dramatic episodes of them all. Twitter was locked in and they had commentary for everyone, especially the people they hate. Spice and her wig. Erica and her singing. Tommie and her drama. Everyone caught strays.

#LHHReunion So are we not going to talk about Erica's fake teeth??? pic.twitter.com/dNQ3wxP984 — Alltootalented (@alltootalented) July 10, 2018

Take a look at the wildest reactions out of the bunch.