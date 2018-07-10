Kevin Hart Claps Back At Hating Azz Mike Epps For Claiming “Everyone Is Funnier” Than The Grown Little Man

Kevin Hart Responds To Instagram Dig From Mike Epps

Kevin Hart and Mike Epps had a little comedian clash on Instagram over the weekend. Things all began when a fan made a comment beneath a photo of Epps and Eddie Murphy on a movie set, noting that Murphy is still funnier than Hart has ever been. Epps agreed…and said that basically every comedian is funnier than the multimillionaire funnyman.

And while it looked like that may have just been some playful banter between the comedians, it turns out to have been some very real discord between the two. When the issue came up again, Kevin wrote a lengthy response to Mike about how disappointed he is in his fellow comic’s bitterness…

And to top it all off…Nick Cannon got involved, throwing his support behind Kevin. Predictably, that didn’t go over too well with Mike…

SMH. Is this an all-out comedy beef? How do we determine a winner?

Getty/Instagram