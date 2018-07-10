Girl, Again? Tommie Lee Popped By Police For Drunk And Disorderly Conduct In Atlanta

Tommie Lee Arrested Again In Atlanta

Love & Hip Hop ATL’s Tommie Lee just can’t seem to stay off the bottle or out of jail for longer than a few months…

According to TMZ, Tommie was reportedly handcuffed and carted off once again in the wee hours of Monday morning outside of the Royal Peacock club in Atlanta. Apparently, a police officer asked her to move out of the roadway where he was directing traffic Tommie being Tommie, and most likely gone off a few drinks despite her ankle alcohol monitor…. she allegedly ignored his direction and began acting like a wild banshee.

Witnesses say Tommie went upside one of the valet’s heads, and that’s when cops finally had enough of her shenanigans and slapped the cuffs on her.

The valet told cops he didn’t want to press charges over the incident, but police figured Tommie’s actions were enough for an arrest. Peep the latest mugshot added to her expansive collection…

SMH. Tommie isn’t supposed to be drinking…so this one may mean big consequences for the reality star.

Getty/Instagram