Your Momma Said WHAT?! Tattle-Telling Card B’s Baby Picture Is Getting Memed Into Ankle-Biter Oblivion

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16

Cardi B Baby Picture Memes

Baby Belcalis never knew she’d grow up and become one of the hottest rappers out, nor did she know her little tattle-tellling stance in a photo would become an endless (and hilarious) meme on twitter. Folks have turned Cardi B’s baby photo into a meme that keeps on giving.

The funniest part of the meme is that we all know a child like this — if it wasn’t us! But, the captions are PURE COMEDY.

SMH, her momma ain’t isht!!! Hit the flip for more hilarity.

    Continue Slideshow

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus