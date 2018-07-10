Your Momma Said WHAT?! Tattle-Telling Card B’s Baby Picture Is Getting Memed Into Ankle-Biter Oblivion
- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B Baby Picture Memes
Baby Belcalis never knew she’d grow up and become one of the hottest rappers out, nor did she know her little tattle-tellling stance in a photo would become an endless (and hilarious) meme on twitter. Folks have turned Cardi B’s baby photo into a meme that keeps on giving.
The funniest part of the meme is that we all know a child like this — if it wasn’t us! But, the captions are PURE COMEDY.
SMH, her momma ain’t isht!!! Hit the flip for more hilarity.
