Your Momma Said WHAT?! Tattle-Telling Card B’s Baby Picture Is Getting Memed Into Ankle-Biter Oblivion

Cardi B Baby Picture Memes

Baby Belcalis never knew she’d grow up and become one of the hottest rappers out, nor did she know her little tattle-tellling stance in a photo would become an endless (and hilarious) meme on twitter. Folks have turned Cardi B’s baby photo into a meme that keeps on giving.

The funniest part of the meme is that we all know a child like this — if it wasn’t us! But, the captions are PURE COMEDY.

My momma said your daddy ain’t in college, he in jail. pic.twitter.com/OdchA19TlH — Peace Seeking Missle (@Menace2Anxiety_) July 8, 2018

SMH, her momma ain’t isht!!! Hit the flip for more hilarity.