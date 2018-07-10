All 12: The Entire Thai Soccer Team And Coach Have Been Rescued From Flooded Cave

Image via Linh Pham/Getty Images

All 12 Boys On Soccer Team Rescued From Thai Cave

All’s well that ends well. Early this morning divers began the third phase of the rescue mission to save the lives of 12 young boys in Thailand.

According to NPR, all 12 boys and their coach have been taken to safety. The subsequent rescue missions to retrieve the final 9 people are said to have moved much faster than the first attempt due to the rounds of practice that the Thai SEAL divers had.

“We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science, or what. All the thirteen Wild Boars are now out of the cave,” the Thai navy SEALs, which is helping to lead the operation, said on its Facebook page.

The last person to remain in the cave is the doctor who has been staying with the boy since they were found last Monday.

The first four boys who were removed from the cave are said to be eating well and appear totally healthy, but there are some conflicting reports:

However, another official, Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong, inspector general of the public health ministry, said initial blood tests “showed signs of infection.” The Associated Press reports that the families of the boys “were being kept at a distance because of fears of infection and the emaciated-looking boys were eating a rice-based porridge because they were still too weak to take regular food, authorities said.”

Hopefully each and every boy makes a full recovery.