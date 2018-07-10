Bayou Beaver THICK Nicole Murphy Came Thru & Dripped Yammy Deliciousness All Over Essence Fest

- By Bossip Staff
Nicole Murphy Sizzles Essence Fest 2018

Listen. Nicole Murphy is 50 (FIF-TEEEEEEEE) with 5 kids (FIVE WHOLE KIDS) and came thru Essence Fest dripping yammy deliciousness at every star-studded event while proving YET AGAIN that she’s a Top 5 BADDEST Auntie Goddess on Earth.

#power #Starz #ghost #tommy @omarihardwickofficial @josephsikora4 #essencefest

A post shared by Nicole Murphy (@nikimurphy) on

Hit the flip for a peek into Niki Murphy’s flawless Essence Fest weekend.

#power #Starz #ghost #tommy @omarihardwickofficial @josephsikora4 #essencefest

A post shared by Nicole Murphy (@nikimurphy) on

Peter Forest/Getty Images for Starz

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

    Feature photo by Peter Forest/Getty Images for Starz

