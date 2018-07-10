Will You Be Watching??? ‘Black Panther’s’ Winston Duke To Portray Kimbo Slice In New Biopic
A scene-stealing “Black Panther” actor has a new gig. Winston Duke who plays M’Baku in the Marvel universe is taking on the role of MMA legend Kevin “Kimbo Slice” Ferguson.
According to Deadline, Duke will portray Slice in the film “Backyard Legend.” They add that the film will be produced by Steve Lee Jones’ Bee Holder Productions and Michael J. Weiss’ Webros Entertainment.
