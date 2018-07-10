#GetTheStrap 50 Cent And Papoose Eviscerate Each Other Over Remy Ma’s Baby Bumpin’ Baaawdy

- By Bossip Staff
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BET

Get the strap!

50 Cent And Papoose Beef Over Remy Ma

After 50 Cent made a comment complimenting Remy Ma, her husband Papoose jumped in—and things got super petty, super fast.

Earlier this week 50 Cent “got the strap” on Instagram and told pregnant Remy (and the world) that he noticed her weight loss.

#50cent goin’ make #Papoose get the strap!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

That, of course, pissed off Papoose and he clapped back with a picture of 50 holding a sex toy that he captioned, “Get the strap on.”

#getthestrapon

A post shared by Papoose Mackie (@papoosepapoose) on

SMH! So petty!

Their beef is still ongoing and 50 now says that he’s blocked Remy till she “gets her husband under control.”

“All I said was she lost weight and pap start tripping,” said Fif.

More of petty Pappoose and 50 Cent on the flip.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

50 Cent says Fat Joe called him and told him to let up on Papoose.

Looks like Fif isn’t done with Papoose yet.

#50Cent needs his phone taken away!! 😩 #Papoose

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

