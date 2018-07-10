Hate It Or Love It? Matt Barnes Believes It Would Be “Dope” For Kobe To Return To Ball With LeBron James [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via BECK DIEFENBACH/AFP/EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images
Matt Barnes Thinks Kobe Should Un-Retire And Play With LeBron
Things are tense in Los Angeles these days as insecure Kobe Bryant Stans and sycophantic LeBron James Stans engage in civil war over the latter’s ability to become an all-time purple-and-gold great.
Matt Barnes seems to think that both men should bring their talents together to slay the NBA.
What say you? Hate this idea or love it?
