Rumor Control: T.I. Refutes Reportedly Preposterous Stories Suggesting He And Tiny Are Reality TV Rebooting

T.I. Denies Reality TV Reports

Earlier this week rumors hit the net that Tiny and T.I might be headed back to reality TV.

Sources reportedly told TheJasmineBRAND that Tiny has been offered two reality shows by two different networks, VH1 looking for a the return of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle which ended after six seasons amidst reports that the couple were divorcing and ending their marriage and BET which reportedly wants to bring back her show with Toya Wright. “Tiny & Toya” aired in 2009 for two seasons. Sources say “The Family Hustle” would potentially get a name change and showcase Tiny’s family, along with T.I., but it would also focus on some of Tiny’s close friends (ie Shekinah).

Hit the flip to see what T.I. had to say about this report.