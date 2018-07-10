Rumor Control: T.I. Refutes Reportedly Preposterous Stories Suggesting He And Tiny Are Reality TV Rebooting
T.I. Denies Reality TV Reports
Earlier this week rumors hit the net that Tiny and T.I might be headed back to reality TV.
Sources reportedly told TheJasmineBRAND that Tiny has been offered two reality shows by two different networks, VH1 looking for a the return of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle which ended after six seasons amidst reports that the couple were divorcing and ending their marriage and BET which reportedly wants to bring back her show with Toya Wright. “Tiny & Toya” aired in 2009 for two seasons. Sources say “The Family Hustle” would potentially get a name change and showcase Tiny’s family, along with T.I., but it would also focus on some of Tiny’s close friends (ie Shekinah).
Ironically enough, BET did just announce T.I.’s THE GRAND HUSTLE show will premiere on Thursday, July 19th at 10:00 P.M. EST.
Here’s the show description:
King of the South, Tip “T.I.” Harris, welcomes 16 hopeful entrepreneurs to Atlanta to compete for the chance at a major payday and an executive position within his Grand Hustle empire.
Hailing from humble beginnings, the Grammy-award winning rapper, actor and business mogul, hustled his way to the top of the corporate ladder. Now, T.I. is looking for the nation’s next big hustler to join him in the boardroom.
