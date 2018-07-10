WereTheCampbells Erica’s Daughter Heartbreakingly Asks If She’s ‘Ugly’ Because She’s Dark-Skinned

Erica Campbell And Her Daughter Krista Talk Colorism On “We’re The Campbells”

On the latest episode of “We’re The Campbells” Erica and her eldest daughter Krista had an open discussion about insecurities and colorism.

While telling her mom she’s “the chubby friend” who doesn’t get as much attention as her slimmer friends, Krista candidly asked if she was “ugly” because of her skin tone.

“Not an issue it’s just something that I kinda noticed,” said Krista. “I’m the chubby friend, I just accepted it. I noticed that I’m left out. Am I ugly? A lot of the guys like light skin girls. You and dad; [are a] light skin, dark skin [couple],” she added. You’re light skin so you don’t really know how it feels.”

Erica the took Krista and her cousins to “Flexin My Complexion” creator Kheris Rogers who celebrates her dark-skin and has become a social media star.

“We’re the Campbells” airs Tuesday’s at 8/C on TV One.

