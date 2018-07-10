Peace: Ethiopia And Eritrea Find Common Ground After 50 Years Of Bloody War

Image via Stefano Montesi – Corbis/Getty Images

Ethiopia And Eritrea At Peace

It’s been a VERY long time since Ethiopia and Eritrea have been warm and fuzzy with each other. There has been fifty years of bloody conflict between the countries that have left tens of thousands dead.

According to BBC, Ethiopia’s new Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, has reached boldly across the border to the Eritrean President, Isaias Afewerki, to foster peace. The people of both countries appear to be thrilled at this development.

A young girl in Asmara celebrates. She will get to grow up only knowing #Eritrea & #Ethiopia as two independent countries at peace w each other. May she know her history and never see the loss, fighting, suffering & trauma of war so many of us grew up with. She is our future. pic.twitter.com/QbeF7aEYDb — Semhar (@Semhar) July 8, 2018

Prime Minister Ahmed has become a revolutionary figure in just his short time as the HNIC. He’s set free Ethiopia’s political prisoners, removed those who have been deemed corrupt, granted more freedoms to the media and stimulated the local economy.

People filled the streets to celebrate Abiy Ahmed as many have lost friends, family, and their own mental health to the unimaginable and traumatizing violence that has plagued the African countries for so long.

It sure would be nice if we had a leader her in America like Ahmed who knew how to foster peace and bring people together…