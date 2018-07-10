Not So Fast! The Rock Responds To Rumors He’s Marrying His Longtime Love Lauren Hashian

The Rock Responds To Marriage Rumors

The Rock is dispelling rumors that he’s ready to walk down the aisle. The superstar actor whose been dating Lauren Hashian since 2007—but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to put the smackdown on a ring.

“I just refer to her as my wife all the time,” said The Rock. “So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.’”

Hmmmm, we wonder what’s the holdup. Lauren and Dwayne have two kids; 2-year-old, Jasmine and 2-month-old, Tiana.

Do YOU think it’s time for The Rock to settle down???