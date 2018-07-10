Not So Fast! The Rock Responds To Rumors He’s Marrying His Longtime Love Lauren Hashian
The Rock Responds To Marriage Rumors
The Rock is dispelling rumors that he’s ready to walk down the aisle. The superstar actor whose been dating Lauren Hashian since 2007—but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to put the smackdown on a ring.
“I just refer to her as my wife all the time,” said The Rock. “So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.’”
Hmmmm, we wonder what’s the holdup. Lauren and Dwayne have two kids; 2-year-old, Jasmine and 2-month-old, Tiana.
Do YOU think it’s time for The Rock to settle down???
Contemplative moment backstage, seconds before I go LIVE with my @goodmorningamerica family.. I’m thinking how funny it would be if I walked out, tripped and fell directly on my face and broke my nose on live TV. Blood everywhere. Don’t know what it is but that just cracks me up 🤷🏾♂️ #GMA #WereLiveBaby #TheWayILikeIt #SKYSCRAPER
While The Rock isn’t focused on marriage, he is focused on his new film “Skyscraper” that hits theaters Friday.
He plays a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line.
Will YOU be watching???