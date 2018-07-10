The Ungifted? Wale Put On Full BLAST By Producer Tone P For Allegedly Stealing His Song

What’s this about moe?

Producer Tone P Is Upset Wale Shared His Unreleased Track Without Permission

D.C. area rapper Wale and producer Tone P have a long business history, with Tone P having credits on Wale’s albums ‘The Gifted’, ‘Ambition’ and more, and now the upset music maker is putting his frustrations with Wale on blast.

Tone P is alleging Wale has been doing shady business for years, and that’s why he’s not as successful as his peers. Supposedly he’s been sneakily using producers beats and songs on albums without paying for them, which he says (posted and deleted) is what is holding up his payment from his album ‘The Gifted’.

Not only that, Tone says he sent Wale a track for his own project to contribute to almost two years ago and the request was met with no urgency. Now randomly, Tone P says the track (which is still his) was being played on Wale’s instastory, and being passed off like it was his own record. He even seemed to change the beat up some.

Wild Dude Here! @wale – He has the WORST business practices in the Rap Game. That’s why niggas like Cole, Meek, Big Sean, Kid Cudi, Wiz and etc. All n-ggas who once opened up for you, are now soaring light years past you. It’s because they respect people around them genuinely and care to do good business. Respect takes you places where music can’t. Always crying about you not being where you want to be. This is a SMALL example.

Here are the receipts. Press play and swipe to hear the OG record.

Yikes, Wale hasn’t addressed Tone P at all, but he did tweet this.

Ya own ppl will do u evil once they can no longer use you for anything . — Wale (@Wale) July 9, 2018

Just last week, he also seemed to have respect for producers.

Cant stress enough, how engineers/producers are the unsung heroes of every classic.. niggas be in the stu listening to ONE snare for hours — Wale (@Wale) July 3, 2018

Tone has this finally to say, would Wale like the same treatment?

Maybe it’s just a misunderstanding??? Pick up the phone fellas!