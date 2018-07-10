Kevin Hart Celebrates 39th Birthday In Style At The Cosmo

Comedian Kevin Hart brought in his 39th birthday with a D’USSE Dinner at Beauty & Essex at the Cosmopolitan last night in Las Vegas alongside the Plastic Cup Boyz. They celebrated with bottles of D’USSE VSOP and D’USSE XO on the table and sipped on customized, D’USSE cocktails in Kevin’s honor, such as the HartBeat Lemonade and Irresponsible Sidecar.

After the dinner, they capped the night off with a birthday toast with D’USSE XO, where Kevin said a few words thanking attendees for their love and support. Floyd Mayweather ended up joining Kevin’s party toward the end of the night as well. The D’USSE Dinner was also being filmed as part of the Irresponsible Tour documentary Kevin is working on. Hit the flip for some exclusive photos from the birthday shindig!