Masculinity So Fragile: LeSean McCoy Allegedly Sent Goons To Pistol Whip & Bloody Delicia Cordon’s Face In Horrific Photo
LeSean McCoy Accused Of Heinous Abuse To Delicia Cordon’s Face
Buffalo Bills player LeSean Mccoy is being accused of domestically abusing his girlfriend, designer Delicia Cordon.
Delicia’s friends have been sharing this photo of her injured face, while she’s seemingly laying in a hospital bed on social media. The post has been going viral because of all the heinous injuries Delicia seems to have sustained.
Delicia’s friend “@miamor_i_adore” on instagram is alleging steroid user LeSean also regularly abused his child, beat his dog into kidney failure, as well as abusing Delicia.
@shadymccoy is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog “Henny” into kidney failure. Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage … all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right!!!! #WomanBeater #AnimalAbuser#ChildAbuser @nfl @tmz_tv @buffalobills
*TRIGGER WARNING* The photo of Delicia’s bloody face may be a trigger for some. Out of respect, we are placing it on the next page.
But this isn’t the ONLY twist to the story. Another alleged friend of Delicia says LeSean put a hit out on her. Hit the flip to read the insane story.
Cicely Billups says LeSean sent goons to pistol whip Delicia.
This is my beautiful best friend Delicia Cordon. I can’t fucking believe this!!😪😪😪😪 Sending dudes in her house to pistol whip and rob her!! For what?! Now the world knows what we know!!! You will pay for this.. You will NOT get away with this!!!!🤬🤬🤬😢😢😢 More details @miamor_i_adore on instagram
So far, Shady McCoy has denied allegations made by Delicia’s friends on social media. He posted up this to his own instagram account.
‘For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false. Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”
The Buffalo Bills are well aware of what is happening right now with allegations of “Shady” McCoy being outed as an (alleged) monster on social media. Despite his denial, they are investigating themselves according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.
In the last post on her IG feed, Delicia did send clues to women who thought her life was “perfect”, hit the flip to see.
Don’t be a follower looking into another woman’s “social media” life & want it so bad that you’ll do whatever it takes to be in that woman’s shoes…. cause u don’t know what that woman has been through to forcefully put on a smile for the gram!
So tragic! We’re wishing her a speedy recovery.