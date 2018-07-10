Masculinity So Fragile: LeSean McCoy Allegedly Sent Goons To Pistol Whip & Bloody Delicia Cordon’s Face In Horrific Photo

LeSean McCoy Accused Of Heinous Abuse To Delicia Cordon’s Face

Buffalo Bills player LeSean Mccoy is being accused of domestically abusing his girlfriend, designer Delicia Cordon.

Delicia’s friends have been sharing this photo of her injured face, while she’s seemingly laying in a hospital bed on social media. The post has been going viral because of all the heinous injuries Delicia seems to have sustained.

Delicia’s friend “@miamor_i_adore” on instagram is alleging steroid user LeSean also regularly abused his child, beat his dog into kidney failure, as well as abusing Delicia.

@shadymccoy is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog “Henny” into kidney failure. Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage … all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right!!!! #WomanBeater #AnimalAbuser#ChildAbuser @nfl @tmz_tv @buffalobills

*TRIGGER WARNING* The photo of Delicia’s bloody face may be a trigger for some. Out of respect, we are placing it on the next page.