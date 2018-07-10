MasticationPapi: Drake Cheered Serena Williams On At Wimbledon With Something On His Teeth

Image via Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty

Drake Attends Wimbledon To Root For Serena Williams

Drake might still yearn for the loving touch of Keke, KB, Resha, but he’s resigned himself to the supportive friend zone when it comes to Serena Williams.

According to TMZ, Champagne6God perched his owl-y self at Wimbledon to cheer on his ex bae. Unfortunately, the meal he previously eaten had tagged along to cheer as well.

Aubrey was reportedly all smiles when Serena was kickin’ azz and in his feelings when she was down.

Friends…how many of us have them? Not sure how many Drake has, one of them was supposed to tell him bout his teeth.