New Black Kid On The Block: PineappleCITI Drops Visuals For New “Issues” [VIDEO]

New Jersey Rapper PineappleCITI Is Making A Name For Herself

We love it that so many female rappers are flourishing right now. We wanted to be sure to introduce you guys to New Jersey native PineappleCITI if you’re not already aware of her. Pineapple CITI has already smashed appearances on Dash Radio, “Sway In The Morning,” and Hot 97 She just dropped a hot new video directed by Ronald Reid for her single “Issues.”

Check it out below:

She’s overcome a lot too! This young lady was in a near-fatal car accident not long ago and it took multiple surgeries and physical therapy to get her back on her feet. Great things are happening for her too. We hear she’s embarking on a new venture with Redbull. Did you enjoy the video?

Stay tuned for more from this one!