Bih Better Have My Money: Manny Halley Scores Seven Figure Settlement Over Defamatory Claims He Gaffled Thugger’s Gwap

Young Thug’s Former Finance Team Settles Defamation Lawsuit With Manny Halley

Score one for Manny Halley… Actually, score a LOT of ones for Manny, who will be walking away with a 7-figure check from David Weise & Associates after the sides settled a defamation suit, according to TMZ sources.

You may recall Halley filing suit against after Young Thug’s former finance team David Weise & Associates sent an email alleging he racked up more than $200k in unauthorized charges. Manny said the charges were for Thugger’s private jets for his concert tour and claimed the company was out to get him after he tried firing them for mismanaging the rapper’s affairs.

The sides issued a press release this afternoon announcing they have resolved their issues:

The lawsuit between Manny Halley, David Weise, and David Weise & Associates has been amicably resolved. Upon further investigation the parties agree there was no criminal conduct. Manny Halley, David Weise and David Weise & Associates have cleared up the misunderstanding among them and each wishes the others well in their future endeavors.

Halley had originally asked for $50 million in damages… How big of a bag do you think he ended up walking away with?