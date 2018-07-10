Cheaper To Keep Him? Mel B’s Divorce Has Her -$3.2 Million In Net Income, $1 Million Spent On Lawyers

Image via Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Mel B’s Divorce Has Left Her Broke

?

The game is filthy. Mel B‘s ex-husband Stephen Belafonte was *allegedly* abusive, a cheater and overall just a bad dude.

Unfortunately, getting divorced costs money. Lots of money. According to DailyMail, Mel B has spent damn near everything she has earned in an attempt to legally divorce Belafonte. It is reported that her net income is -3.2 million with $1 million going toward lawyer fees.

Even in divorce, where Mel should be happy to get gaining her freedom, Stephen and his bulls#!it have ruined her.

Things have gotten so bad that the IRS is garnishing all her wages to satisfy her tax debt. Remember, Mel is also paying ain’t isht Stephen spousal support in addition to paying a hell of a lot more

In 2017, she says she paid Belafonte $422,500 in spousal support and contributions to his legal fees. She also shelled out $58,339.55 on a private investigator, $63,325.25 on meals and entertainment, $49,162.14 on medical bills and $120,805.87 on travel expenses. The upkeep of the Hollywood mansion where she and Belafonte used to live set her back $42,549.06 and just over $21k for the first half of 2018.

Oh, but there is MUCH more.

She says she has shelled out $1,071,150.80 on lawyer fees so far and still owes $797,102.78 to several lawyers and forensic accountants. Of this total, the documents reveal she paid high flying Hollywood lawyer Susan Wiesner $699,662.36 but still owes her $508,592. She also paid lawyer Larry Bakman $20k.

This is all bad.