Will You Be Watching? CURLS Founder Mahisha Dellinger Lands Series To Help Black Women Entrepreneurs On OWN

CURLS Founder Mahisha Dellinger Lands OWN Series

Mahisha Dellinger is the CEO and founder of successful organic hair care line CURLS and now she plans to share her knowledge with other women looking to be bosses. The Oprah Winfrey network just announced they’re welcoming Dellinger to the family, where she will be hosting her own show. The show reportedly chronicles “Curls” haircare founder Mahisha Dellinger as she guides a group of black female entrepreneurs who desire to take their businesses to the next level

Mahisha says working with OWN had been on her vision board.

‘Years back, “Be on the Oprah Winfrey Show” had a permanent position on my yearly vision board. God said, “I’ll do you one better!” I am proud to say I have my own show on OWN TV.’ Congrats!

“Mind Your Business” with Mahisha series will premiere Saturday, August 11th. Will you be watching?