MILFY MeeMaws: The Absolute Finest Grandmothers In The Game
A Gallery Of Bad Meemaws
We all know about MILFs, right? But what about GMILFs? That’s right. Who doesn’t love a baddie meemaw. Now, before you start getting creeped out thinking about the elderly cakes smashed to smithereens, remember that super bad model Bernice Burgos is a grandmother and she’s so nice to look at, isn’t she?
She’s not alone, these grandmothers are also fine as hell. Take a look…
Lisa Raye – She became a grandmother in her 40s after her daughter had a baby last year
Rasheeda – Rasheeda had multiple grand babies…she doesn’t even look close to old enough
Tina Lawson – She became a grandmother years ago when Solange had her son. Tina is meemaw swag goals.
Lauryn Hill – She became a meemaw at the tender age of 41
Fantasia – She became a grandmother at 32 YEARS OLD
Continue Slideshow
Nene Leakes – She was 44 when she became a grandmother
Tweet – She became a grandmother in her early 40s as well.
Coco – She’s sort of a meemaw as Ice T is a grandparent and she married into grandparenthood
Mary J. Blige – She also inherited grandkids from her husband. Then they divorced. Can you un-become a meemaw?