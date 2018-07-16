MILFY MeeMaws: The Absolute Finest Grandmothers In The Game

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11

Prince William/Getty

A Gallery Of Bad Meemaws

We all know about MILFs, right? But what about GMILFs? That’s right. Who doesn’t love a baddie meemaw. Now, before you start getting creeped out thinking about the elderly cakes smashed to smithereens, remember that super bad model Bernice Burgos is a grandmother and she’s so nice to look at, isn’t she?

She’s not alone, these grandmothers are also fine as hell. Take a look…

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Lisa Raye – She became a grandmother in her 40s after her daughter had a baby last year

🍋🍋🍋Pressed 😘

A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on

Rasheeda – Rasheeda had multiple grand babies…she doesn’t even look close to old enough

Chaka Khan – You know Chaka is one of the baddest meemaws in the game

Tina Lawson Getty Images

Tina Lawson – She became a grandmother years ago when Solange had her son. Tina is meemaw swag goals.

Getty

Lauryn Hill – She became a meemaw at the tender age of 41

Fantasia – She became a grandmother at 32 YEARS OLD

    Red, White and who? 😂

    A post shared by NeNe SHADE Leakes (@neneleakes) on

    Nene Leakes – She was 44 when she became a grandmother

    LATE NIGHT!!! ❤️❤️❤️

    A post shared by Tweet (@tweet_) on

    Tweet – She became a grandmother in her early 40s as well.

    Coco Austin shows off her bikini body on the beach in Miami while playing with baby Chanel on vacation with husband Ice T.

    Splash News

    Coco – She’s sort of a meemaw as Ice T is a grandparent and she married into grandparenthood

    (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

    Mary J. Blige – She also inherited grandkids from her husband. Then they divorced. Can you un-become a meemaw?

