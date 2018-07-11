You’re On Your Own, Bruh: Lil Uzi Vert Tells Fans He’s Going To Hell, And They’re All Coming With Him [Video]

We’ve all heard the devilish rumors about the true meaning of demon-friendly rapper Lil Uzi Vert‘s name (or Google it, if not). Looks like he recently removed all doubt — or simply trolled, like the kids do so much these days — for a bunch of fans at a recent gig when he told them that they were all on their way to join him on a shoulder-shimmying visit to all his dead friends in Hell.

“Like I told y’all earlier, you motherf*****s have entered the rapture. And if ain’t nobody flyin’ up to Heaven right now, obviously all Y’all motherf*****s going to hell –right with me. So let’s get it.

You already here, I’m so sorry. You can’t get out. You’re stuck. It’s over. You heard the song a million times and you didn’t even know. F*ck it, I still love y’all though. ”