Young & Sprung: Reginae Carter And YFN Lucci Declare They’re In Love With Each Other Via Twitter

Reginae Carter And YFN Lucci Exchange ‘I Love Yous’ Online

Aw, cue up the Ella Mai…

19-year-old Reginae Carter and her 27-year-old rapper boo YFN Lucci have already had their share of relationship ups and downs in the six months they’ve been going steady…but it looks like these two have fallen deep down into their feelings for one another and aren’t splitting anytime in the foreseeable future.

As a matter of fact, the joined-at-the-hip duo have started using the L word with one another — publicly, of course. Lucci let it be known before God and his 457,000 followers that he is officially in love with his young girlfriend…

And Reginae Tweeted back the sentiment…

Oooooohhhh 😍😍😍 I’m in love with you toooooo❤️❤️ https://t.co/qqX2WKJcu9 — Love me (@reginae_carter1) July 10, 2018

Awww, Lucci and Reginae are in love, y’all. Although we’re positive they have each other’s direct phone numbers…this is cute, right?

Prince Williams/ATL Pics/Getty