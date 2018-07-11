Ebro Darden Joins The Ladies Of aMommyCast To Talk Daddy-Daughter Discipline [Listen]

A Mommy Cast Digs Into Discipline

Who better than to talk baby disciplining with other than @oldmanebro?! Listen as Ebro shares all of his disciplining suggestions with @toystarr @pqchanel.They talk about everything from infant sleep training, eating routines, to toddler breakdowns.

Ebro is a radio personality on Hot97 and Beats1 of Apple Music. Bigger than that, he a father of a young daughter.

Take a listen below:

Check out aMommyCast.com/listen and follow @AMommyCast #AMommyCast on all your social platforms!

Photos Courtesy of aMommyCast