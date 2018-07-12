AsK mE a QuEsTiOn: InstaStory Questions Are Blowing Up The Internet (But Not In A Good Way)

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

InstaStory Questions Are Shattering The Internet

Instagram can never just leave good enough alone and launched a “Questions” feature in Stories that allows followers to ask you questions (NON-ANONYMOUSLY–WE REPEAT–NON-ANONYMOUSLY) that you can either answer publicly or ignore in YET ANOTHER seemingly good idea that’s already swerving into the tacky abyss.

Peep the Twitter chaos over Instagram’s latest love/hated feature.

    Continue Slideshow

    Feature photo by studioEAST/Getty Images

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus