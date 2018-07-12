AsK mE a QuEsTiOn: InstaStory Questions Are Blowing Up The Internet (But Not In A Good Way)
InstaStory Questions Are Shattering The Internet
Instagram can never just leave good enough alone and launched a “Questions” feature in Stories that allows followers to ask you questions (NON-ANONYMOUSLY–WE REPEAT–NON-ANONYMOUSLY) that you can either answer publicly or ignore in YET ANOTHER seemingly good idea that’s already swerving into the tacky abyss.
Peep the Twitter chaos over Instagram’s latest love/hated feature.
