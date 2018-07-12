AsK mE a QuEsTiOn: InstaStory Questions Are Blowing Up The Internet (But Not In A Good Way)

Me clicking through these Instagram questions pic.twitter.com/TI7vOchSmG — Al D'Amico (@adamico55) July 12, 2018

InstaStory Questions Are Shattering The Internet

Instagram can never just leave good enough alone and launched a “Questions” feature in Stories that allows followers to ask you questions (NON-ANONYMOUSLY–WE REPEAT–NON-ANONYMOUSLY) that you can either answer publicly or ignore in YET ANOTHER seemingly good idea that’s already swerving into the tacky abyss.

*Gets on Twitter* “Kiki do you love me” *Gets on Instagram* “Ask me a question” STFU pic.twitter.com/QK4YtQgR96 — Julio Simpson (@julio4simpson) July 12, 2018

Peep the Twitter chaos over Instagram’s latest love/hated feature.