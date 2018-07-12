For The Kulture: Nicki Minaj Lara Been Crofted A $5,000 Baby Basket For Cardi B & Offset’s Seed

Nicki Minaj Sends New Parents Cardi B & Offset A Gift Basket

Nicki Minaj is so sweet! The generous Queen showed her congratulations and excitement for Cardi B and Offset yesterday as soon as the announcement was made by placing a gift order.

According to The Blast, Nicki made a call to a lush baby retailer called Petit Trésor in L.A. to order a gift minutes after news broke on social media. The shop reportedly caters to a niché group of Hollyweird babies because their trinkets are not cheap.

Nicki called up and reportedly told the company to “make it as girly as possible,” and was stuffed with some of the store’s most sought-after products including luxury seasonal clothes, an assortment of dolls and stuffed animals and, of course, a sterling silver rattle. There’s also some luxury organic pampering items for the new mom in the gift.

This is dope of her. Previously, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and The Migos has some issues with the release of “Motor Sport” but clearly everyone is over that! Good for them. I