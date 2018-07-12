Twisted: Billy Knight, Ex-Bruin Who Left Suicide Video, Was Arrested For Molesting 9-Year-Old Weeks Before Death

Billy Knight Faced 50 Years In Prison For Allegedly Molesting Child Before Suicide

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the 39-year-old ex-UCLA player whose ‘suicide letter’ video went viral had been arrested in Phoenix on June 13th and charged for sexual acts involving a girl who was nine.

In court docs prosecutors say some of the abuse took place at the victim’s home and on her mother’s bed. Apparently, he was facing more than 50 YEARS in prison if convicted on all charges.

Knight posted his $100,000 bail and was released from custody in June — but ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Billy Knight faced six felony charges including sexual conduct with a minor, sexual abuse and molestation of a child. Knight killed himself over the weekend, his body was found by fire officials along a Phoenix roadway at approximately 2:45am, local police confirmed in a statement. Before taking his own life, he stated in a video he wasn’t honest.

‘I wasn’t honest with a lot of people… even my mom, my brother and my family members. I isolated myself from my family members, I isolated myself from my friends. That’s not something you should do,’ he said. ‘I was a taker… and that’s why my life ended up where it is now. Life is not a game. You can’t play around with life. It’s serious.’

