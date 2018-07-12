Booty Short Rockin’ Beysus Brought The Buns Out In Barcelona… But Did She Just Confirm Baby #4?
Beyoncé Posts Short Short Photos On Instagram But Could That Number 4 Mean Another Baby Is Coming
Beyoncé is definitely feelin’ herself on this “OTRII” tour and she showed as much by posting these photos from Barcelona looking like a WHOLE snack!
Slide 3 is the one doe!
Lookin’ fire… But remember how she’s been rubbing her belly? Well she just dropped what some are saying is another hint she’s with child. Hit the flip to see.
We all know the Carters love the number 4, with Jay and Bey’s birthdays and their wedding date all falling on the 4th (of December, September and April respectively) but this time around could the 4 stand for number of children???
What do you guys think? Last time Bey was pregnant she dropped the ultimate press release, but being that she’s currently on tour, she might not be able to wait until she’s showing to drop the big reveal.
Ravie B posted some additional shots that included Hov.
Hit the flip for cute pics of the couple kicking it in Lake Como this past weekend.