Protect Ya Name: Lil Wayne Gets Cease-and-Desist From Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Estate For Trying to Trademark ‘New Dirty Bastard’

Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Estate Sends Lil Wayne Cease-and-Desist

Family of the late legend Ol’ Dirty Bastard isn’t too happy with Lil Wayne.

According to reports from The Blast, ODB’s estate recently issued a cease-and-desist letter to Wayne and Young Money Entertainment over the use of “New Dirty Bastard.” Weezy reportedly filed to trademark the term about a month ago for “entertainment-related services,” and it’s safe to say the late rapper’s family aren’t feeling it.

Dirty’s family claims that the filing will not only cause confusion among consumers, but that it also violates trademark law. The estate is now asking that the “New Dirty Bastard” applications to be withdrawn completely, or they “will be forced to take appropriate legal action.”

Though Wayne and Young Money have not yet revealed what they planned to do with moniker, ODB’s family argues it could damage upcoming projects related to the Wu-Tang member, who died almost 14 years ago. The rapper’s family initially said they were willing to work with Young Money on “an artistic level,” but now claim that Wayne did not respond to their inquiries regarding the “New Dirty Bastard” mark whatsoever.

ODB’s widow, Icelene Jones, told the publication that the family will “not stand” for anyone attempting to exploit the Dirty’s name and legacy.

Wayne’s team has yet to respond.