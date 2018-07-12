Congratulations: Jay-Z’s Right Hand Man Memphis Bleek Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife [Photo]
- By Bossip Staff
Memphis Bleek Welcomes Baby With Wife Ashley Cox
Memphis Bleek is a papi! Congratulations are in order.
The Rocnation royals Memphis Bleek and and his wife Ashley Cox just welcomed a baby girl. The happy couple were just sharing photos from their baby shower last month, 4 years after jumping the broom. Memphis made the announcement and debuted their daughter on his page with the hashtag #familyiseverything.
Isn’t she cute??
Congrats!