Congratulations: Jay-Z’s Right Hand Man Memphis Bleek Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife [Photo]

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Roc Nation Sports/D’USSE Cognac)

Memphis Bleek Welcomes Baby With Wife Ashley Cox

Memphis Bleek is a papi! Congratulations are in order.

The Rocnation royals Memphis Bleek and and his wife Ashley Cox just welcomed a baby girl. The happy couple were just sharing photos from their baby shower last month, 4 years after jumping the broom. Memphis made the announcement and debuted their daughter on his page with the hashtag #familyiseverything.

Isn’t she cute??

Congrats! More of Ashley and Memphis after the flip.

