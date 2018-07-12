Succulent Scammies: A Reminder Why The Clermont Twins Are Maybe Worth Risking Your Money Disappearing

Clermont Twins Are Fine

In case you didn’t hear, Shannade Clermont was arrested for allegedly swiping 20 racks from a man after he passed. He’d spent $400 to take her on a date, which, that’s kind of low, isn’t it? Price on the brick isn’t too high for the Clermont Twins? Anyway, for those unfamiliar, the Clermont Twins are plastically caked up models who have been on the runway for Yeezy and his body size condoms before.

They may very well be your cup of tea…so check them out.