Preciousness: Ronnie DeVoe And Wife Shamari Have Adorable Twin Boys — One Looks Like Him, One Looks Like Her!

Ronnie And Shamari DeVoe Show Off Twins

Happily married folks Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe welcomed twin boys last year and they’re stunning! The boys,Ronnie III and Roman both take after mommy and daddy in their own way. The boy on the right has lips like Shamari and on the left, that’s the spitting image of Ronnie!

Do you see it?!

Previously, Ronnie and Shamari were spotted hanging with the cast of RHOA so rumors started swirling they were auditioning for the show. They both describe themselves as “marriage ambassadors”, advocating for matrimony-dom everywhere.

Hit the flip to see more of their beautiful kiddies.