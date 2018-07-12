No Punanny-Grabbing: Stormy Daniels Arrested At Ohio Strip Club For Allowing Customer To Touch Her

Image via Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Stormy Daniels Arrested In Ohio Strip Club

According to TMZ, Donald Trump’s former fling, Stormy Daniels, was arrested last night at a strip club called Sirens in a Columbus, Ohio. Peep game. Police conducted a sting operation and witnessed club patrons touching Daniels while she was doing her thing on stage.

Ohio law states that only family members are allowed to touch nude or semi-nude dancers, which isn’t creepy at all…

Daniels reportedly put her hands on the breasts and butt of undercover Columbus cop Mary Prather. She is also said to have shoved her breasts in Prather’s face for a good ol’ motorboat.

Stormy was cuffed and taken to jail. She bonded out for $6,000 early this morning. Her outspoken lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said the patrons did touch her, but in a non-sexual way. He also believes this sting operation in small town Ohio was politically motivated.

Let us find out Trump is squeezing vaginas and police departments…