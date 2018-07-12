Peach Pulled: Kenya Moore Might Really Be Booted From #RHOA—But Is Phaedra Parks Her Replacement???
Kenya Moore Reportedly Not Returning To RHOA
It looks like the rumors about Kenya Moore not returning to #RHOA might be true.
As previously reported the pregnant reality star has been shutting down rumors that she’s been booted from the franchise despite expecting a tummy full of twirl with her hubby.
#FakeNews Do you really think Bravo would talk to a trashy blog like "radar online?" When have you ever seen Bravo release cast info before the season starts on any cast member being fired or HIRED? 🤔 N-E-V-E-R To the outlets that regurgitate their fake desperate stories: shame on you lazy MFs! Unless you hear it from me, it's fake news! Reviewing my latest offer now 💅🏾 #teamtwirl #kenyamoore #rhoa
Now according to Page Six, however, producers “offered her [a] part-time [role] and she didn’t want the reduction in pay. So she’s out.” (For real this time!)
The news comes as the ladies of RHOA have been spotted filming—-with no Kenya in sight. Most recently Kandi, NeNe, Porsha, Cynthia and newbie Eva Marcille were seen at Atlanta’s ATL Live On The Park supporting rumored new housewife Shamari Devoe.
Well damn Kenya, maybe Kim Zolciak was right all along. Kim tweeted waaaaaay back in October that Kenya’s peach was pulled.
All the while the Kenya rumors have been swirling, there’s a new claim that Phaedra Parks might have confirmed her RHOA return.
More on the flip.
Phaedra Parks was recently on Instagram Live having a peach bellini that people think was a hint about casting.
“You see that fresh peach? Mmmm it’s magnificent,” said Phaedra.
This, of course, comes after Phaedra was spotted reuniting with her Porsha Williams.
Do YOU think Phaedra’s coming back for RHOA season 11???