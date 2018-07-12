Peach Pulled: Kenya Moore Might Really Be Booted From #RHOA—But Is Phaedra Parks Her Replacement???

Twirl on that…

Kenya Moore Reportedly Not Returning To RHOA

It looks like the rumors about Kenya Moore not returning to #RHOA might be true.

As previously reported the pregnant reality star has been shutting down rumors that she’s been booted from the franchise despite expecting a tummy full of twirl with her hubby.

Now according to Page Six, however, producers “offered her [a] part-time [role] and she didn’t want the reduction in pay. So she’s out.” (For real this time!)

The news comes as the ladies of RHOA have been spotted filming—-with no Kenya in sight. Most recently Kandi, NeNe, Porsha, Cynthia and newbie Eva Marcille were seen at Atlanta’s ATL Live On The Park supporting rumored new housewife Shamari Devoe.

Well damn Kenya, maybe Kim Zolciak was right all along. Kim tweeted waaaaaay back in October that Kenya’s peach was pulled.

She is jobless what else can she do!! 🙄 https://t.co/V9TPiLLlPV — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) October 31, 2017

All the while the Kenya rumors have been swirling, there’s a new claim that Phaedra Parks might have confirmed her RHOA return.

More on the flip.